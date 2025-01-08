Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $398,122.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,191,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,191,239.20. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,480 shares of company stock worth $718,845. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.