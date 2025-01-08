Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) in the last few weeks:
- 1/2/2025 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/31/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/19/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/13/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/28/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 7,270,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332,957. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
