Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) in the last few weeks:

1/2/2025 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 7,270,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332,957. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 266,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

