Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 2728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.
