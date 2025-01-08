Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 125640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

