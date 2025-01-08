Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 488,969 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 635,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 430,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,236. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

