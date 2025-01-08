Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Stronger Earnings for CMS Energy

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 130,804.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 992.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

