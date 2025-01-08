Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.39 ($0.05). 13,133,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 8,467,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.46.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,475.05). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($9,958,380.24). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

