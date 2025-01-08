Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells $129,225.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $129,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,082.70. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

