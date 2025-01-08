Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells $129,225.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $129,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,082.70. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

