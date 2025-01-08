ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

