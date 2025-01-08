Shearwater Capital LLC Acquires 10,643 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 2,868,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,659. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

