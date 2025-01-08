Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 429 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 39.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,578. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

