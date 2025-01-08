Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.61 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.04). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.10), with a volume of 125,391 shares traded.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.89. The company has a market cap of £40.80 million, a PE ratio of 294.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

