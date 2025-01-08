SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.19. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

