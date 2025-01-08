Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) is Private Client Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,025 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 440,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TUA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.