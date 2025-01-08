SL Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock worth $3,556,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,559. The firm has a market cap of $206.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.90. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

