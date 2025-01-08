Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 20,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560,636 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 644,236 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Sotera Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,497,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

