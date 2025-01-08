Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 340,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 246,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 50.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Empire Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.