Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 340,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 246,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 50.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.