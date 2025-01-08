Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 340,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 246,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

