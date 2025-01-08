SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,166 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,251,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,864,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,604. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.