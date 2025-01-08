Sterneck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AHH opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -390.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,391.65. The trade was a 16.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

