Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $336.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.93 and a 52-week high of $349.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

