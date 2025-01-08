Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,361 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 858,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 35,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $249,744.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,273,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,038.72. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.