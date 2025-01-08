StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amarin
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.