StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.