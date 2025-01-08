Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 2,821,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,317,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

