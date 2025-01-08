Susquehanna Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 106,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.