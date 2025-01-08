Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 205,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 332,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The company has a market cap of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
