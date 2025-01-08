Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 205,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 332,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

Featured Stories

