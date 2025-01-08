Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Target were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.71. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

