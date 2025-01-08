TC Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.