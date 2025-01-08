TC Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
TC Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
