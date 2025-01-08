Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform” Rating

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

TER stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

