Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,676. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.71.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $58,660,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

