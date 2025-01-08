Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,676. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.71.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
