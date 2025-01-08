Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,758 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,108% compared to the average volume of 647 put options.
Getty Images Trading Down 20.4 %
Shares of Getty Images stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 7,257,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,604,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.77.
Insider Transactions at Getty Images
In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,485,724.14. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock worth $10,629,182. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GETY
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.