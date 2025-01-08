Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,758 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,108% compared to the average volume of 647 put options.

Getty Images Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of Getty Images stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 7,257,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,604,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,485,724.14. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock worth $10,629,182. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Getty Images by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

