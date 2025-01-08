TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TransUnion by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 211,934 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

