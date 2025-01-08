Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 2,066 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $39,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,765.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jula Inrig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jula Inrig sold 440 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $8,254.40.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

