TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 5301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TriMas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriMas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

