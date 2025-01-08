Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock Price

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACS Group

PACS Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

NYSE PACS opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PACS Group by 152.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACS Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PACS Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PACS Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.