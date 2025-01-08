Truist Financial Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $102.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.