UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 2.5% Higher – What’s Next?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.91 and last traded at $247.91. 20,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 70,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.92.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This trade represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

