UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 225.6% per year over the last three years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 344.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

UMH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,441. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $1,051,210 over the last three months. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

