Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,499,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,092. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.73. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.