UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 461.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.9% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

UNH traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.42. 1,400,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,798. The firm has a market cap of $478.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $557.79 and a 200 day moving average of $561.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.