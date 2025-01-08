Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

