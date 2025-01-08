Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,077. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

