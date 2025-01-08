Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOO stock opened at $541.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.96. The company has a market capitalization of $490.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $430.37 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

