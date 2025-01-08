Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

