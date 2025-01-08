Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) versus Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Critical Comparison

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Veris Residential”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.77 billion 4.34 $105.49 million ($0.29) -139.00 Veris Residential $289.57 million 5.06 -$107.26 million ($0.17) -92.76

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.46% 1.72% 0.48% Veris Residential -5.70% -4.97% -2.02%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -255.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veris Residential pays out -188.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 2 6 3 0 2.09 Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $37.61, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.