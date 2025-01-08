VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
VersaBank Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of VBNK stock opened at C$19.73 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$12.94 and a 12-month high of C$25.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.87. The company has a market cap of C$512.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on VersaBank from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
