VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:UBND)

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ UBND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,033. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

