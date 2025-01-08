VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDCP)

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDCP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,028. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09.

About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

