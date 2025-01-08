Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $312.22 and last traded at $314.26. 1,559,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,633,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.91.

Specifically, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.70.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.27. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.